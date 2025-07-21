Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy of Lalji Tandon: An Exemplar of Democratic Values

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorates the late Lalji Tandon, highlighting his contributions as an ideal model of democratic values and service. Tandon's distinguished political career spanned roles such as Governor, Member of Parliament, and Leader of the House, leaving a lasting impact on Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-07-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 09:31 IST
Honoring the Legacy of Lalji Tandon: An Exemplar of Democratic Values
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Lalji Tandon on his death anniversary, lauding his exemplary commitment to democratic values.

In a tribute on social media platform X, Adityanath referred to Tandon as a revered former Governor and senior BJP figure, whose life embodied democratic integrity. The Chief Minister emphasized how Tandon's dedication to purity and service within politics continues to inspire.

Lalji Tandon was born in Lucknow in 1935 and passed in 2020. His political tenure included serving as an MP for Lucknow, leadership in the UP Legislative Assembly and Council, and gubernatorial roles in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

 Global
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How did COVID-19 affect market volatility across emerging economies?

Explainable AI framework flags student overreliance on generative tools

How AI strengthens pharma supply chains against global disruptions

AI analyzes handwriting to detect Parkinson’s disease early

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025