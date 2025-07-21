Honoring the Legacy of Lalji Tandon: An Exemplar of Democratic Values
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorates the late Lalji Tandon, highlighting his contributions as an ideal model of democratic values and service. Tandon's distinguished political career spanned roles such as Governor, Member of Parliament, and Leader of the House, leaving a lasting impact on Indian politics.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Lalji Tandon on his death anniversary, lauding his exemplary commitment to democratic values.
In a tribute on social media platform X, Adityanath referred to Tandon as a revered former Governor and senior BJP figure, whose life embodied democratic integrity. The Chief Minister emphasized how Tandon's dedication to purity and service within politics continues to inspire.
Lalji Tandon was born in Lucknow in 1935 and passed in 2020. His political tenure included serving as an MP for Lucknow, leadership in the UP Legislative Assembly and Council, and gubernatorial roles in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.
