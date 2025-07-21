Left Menu

Ishiba’s Political Struggles Amid Rising Populism in Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pledges to remain in office after his coalition's defeat in upper house elections. Facing internal and external pressures, Ishiba grapples with rising consumer prices and U.S. tariff negotiations. Meanwhile, the emergence of the populist Sanseito party marks a potential shift in Japan's political landscape.

Updated: 21-07-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 11:04 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has vowed to stay in power despite his ruling coalition suffering a significant setback in the upper house elections. The defeat has stirred debate within his party, and the opposition is considering a no-confidence motion against him.

Ishiba insists on continuing in office to handle critical issues like ongoing tariff discussions with the United States and addressing rising consumer prices, causing strain on Japan's economy. Political analysts suggest his leadership could be in jeopardy following previous losses in the lower house.

Amid growing economic concerns, Ishiba's administration may struggle with increased pressure from opposition parties advocating for tax cuts and welfare spending. Meanwhile, the far-right Sanseito party's gains are seen as a sign of rising populism in Japan, echoing global trends.

