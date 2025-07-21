Left Menu

Ishiba's Determined Leadership Amid Political Setbacks

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vows to stay in office and address challenges such as rising prices and US tariffs despite his coalition's minority status after a recent election. His leadership focuses on preventing a political vacuum and working towards a tariff agreement with the US.

Updated: 21-07-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:10 IST
In the wake of a challenging election outcome, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba remains resolute. Despite his coalition's minority status in both parliamentary houses, Ishiba is committed to managing rising domestic prices and navigating high US tariffs.

The ruling coalition, consisting of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, lost its majority in the 248-seat upper house following Sunday's election. While acknowledging the setback, Ishiba emphasized the need to prevent a political vacuum and address pressing challenges.

Facing criticism from US President Donald Trump over trade negotiations and tariffs, Ishiba plans to pursue a mutually beneficial deal. His administration continues to make concessions to pass legislation and aims to counteract economic pressures affecting Japan's workforce and staple goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

