Fiery Tensions: Activists Target NCP Office in Jalna

Tensions escalated in Maharashtra as activists from the Chhava Sanghatna allegedly attempted to ignite the Nationalist Congress Party's office in Jalna, according to police reports.

The attempt followed a clash between NCP workers and Chhava Sanghatna in Latur, which had already heightened animosities. A case has been registered against five activists accused of arson, police confirmed.

Reports indicate the activists arrived at the NCP office armed with petrol around 11 pm, dousing the office shutter to set it ablaze. Quick actions by staff averted disaster, while the activists voiced dissent against key political figures.

