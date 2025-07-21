Fiery Tensions: Activists Target NCP Office in Jalna
A group of Chhava Sanghatna activists allegedly attempted to set fire to the Nationalist Congress Party's office in Jalna, Maharashtra. This incident followed a clash in Latur between NCP workers and Chhava Sanghatna. A complaint was filed against five activists who attempted arson after a heated protest.
Tensions escalated in Maharashtra as activists from the Chhava Sanghatna allegedly attempted to ignite the Nationalist Congress Party's office in Jalna, according to police reports.
The attempt followed a clash between NCP workers and Chhava Sanghatna in Latur, which had already heightened animosities. A case has been registered against five activists accused of arson, police confirmed.
Reports indicate the activists arrived at the NCP office armed with petrol around 11 pm, dousing the office shutter to set it ablaze. Quick actions by staff averted disaster, while the activists voiced dissent against key political figures.
