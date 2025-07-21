Left Menu

Fiery Tensions: Activists Target NCP Office in Jalna

A group of Chhava Sanghatna activists allegedly attempted to set fire to the Nationalist Congress Party's office in Jalna, Maharashtra. This incident followed a clash in Latur between NCP workers and Chhava Sanghatna. A complaint was filed against five activists who attempted arson after a heated protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:44 IST
Fiery Tensions: Activists Target NCP Office in Jalna
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Maharashtra as activists from the Chhava Sanghatna allegedly attempted to ignite the Nationalist Congress Party's office in Jalna, according to police reports.

The attempt followed a clash between NCP workers and Chhava Sanghatna in Latur, which had already heightened animosities. A case has been registered against five activists accused of arson, police confirmed.

Reports indicate the activists arrived at the NCP office armed with petrol around 11 pm, dousing the office shutter to set it ablaze. Quick actions by staff averted disaster, while the activists voiced dissent against key political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025