Odisha Primary Teachers Demand Pay Hike Amid Assembly Protests
Thousands of primary school teachers in Odisha are protesting outside the state Assembly, demanding a pay hike and other benefits. Organized under 'Prathamika Shikshyak Mahasangha,' their agitation has disrupted schooling across the state. The government is open to talks, urging teachers to return to work.
Thousands of primary school teachers in Odisha have taken to the streets in front of the state Assembly, demanding better pay and benefits. Their protests coincide with the Assembly session, amplifying their voices and highlighting grievances.
The teachers, under the banner of 'Prathamika Shikshyak Mahasangha,' demand a salary upgrade to Rs 35,400 with a Rs 4,200 grade pay, mirroring compensation in other Indian states. Currently, Odisha's teachers receive significantly lower wages, with a grade pay of just Rs 2,200.
The protests have disrupted primary school operations statewide. Ranjan Das, the protest leader, vows to intensify actions if demands are unmet by December 10. Government officials, including Education Minister Nityananda Gond, express willingness to negotiate but urge teachers to return to duties for the benefit of students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
