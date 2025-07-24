RJD Contemplates Election Boycott Amid Bihar Voter Roll Controversy

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has voiced the potential of boycotting the forthcoming assembly elections in Bihar. This comes amid ongoing disputes regarding the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state.

Speaking to reporters outside the Bihar state assembly, Yadav expressed concerns over alleged electoral manipulation, accusing booth-level officers of fraudulent activities such as falsifying voter signatures and using blank enumeration forms improperly. He further critiqued the Election Commission for acting as a political instrument for the ruling government.

As the controversy deepens, the RJD has petitioned the Supreme Court against the voter roll revision process. Meanwhile, opposition parties in Bihar have been actively protesting the electoral discrepancies, with discussions in the assembly highlighting the issue's political implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)