Water Wars: Karnataka vs Goa over Mahadayi River Project

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticized Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's opposition to the Mahadayi river project. Despite Sawant's claims that the project won't be approved, Shivakumar insists on proceeding, citing inter-state relations and preparing to involve central government ministers to resolve the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shivakumar, who is also the water resources minister, has emphasized that the work is occurring on Karnataka land and intends to discuss the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and relevant union ministers. The Deputy CM underscored the importance of maintaining inter-state relations.

While Goa Chief Minister Sawant claims the central government would not approve the project, Shivakumar argued that necessary clearances were underway and that Karnataka's self-esteem was at stake. The controversy centers on Karnataka's Kalasa-Banduri project aimed at diverting the Mahadayi river waters to aid local water needs.

