Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed on Thursday the nation's plan to expand its defense capabilities by securing funds for an additional seven Patriot missile systems. Initially having resources for three, Ukraine seeks international collaboration to cover the expansion.

Zelensky emphasized the urgency of bridging a substantial financial gap, detailing the need for $40 billion to sustain Ukraine's operations into the next year. This significant funding challenge underscores the country's reliance on partnerships to enhance its defensive measures.

As ongoing tensions persist, the President's statement reflects the strategic necessity of international financial support to fortify Ukraine's security infrastructure and economic resilience.

