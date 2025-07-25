Left Menu

Om Birla Calls All-Party Meeting Amid Parliamentary Stalemate

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convenes an all-party meeting as both houses of Parliament face adjournments due to protests by Opposition members. Discussions focus on the Operation Sindoor session and the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar. The Parliament seeks to address disruptions and maintain productive dialogue.

Om Birla Calls All-Party Meeting Amid Parliamentary Stalemate
Om Birla (middle) during the all party meeting (Photo Credit: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

On Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called an all-party meeting in an attempt to resolve ongoing disruptions in the lower house, which was adjourned following protests and sloganeering by Opposition members. The meeting aimed to encourage a smooth parliamentary session, with particular attention to Operation Sindoor.

The day's earlier events saw both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned, with plans to reconvene on Monday and later the same day, respectively. Birla emphasized the need for a functional house with continued dialogues, including Question Hour, despite persistent opposition voices demanding a discussion on Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Opposition MPs are pressing for debates on critical public issues, particularly the SIR exercise by the Election Commission ahead of Bihar's assembly elections. Amid repeated adjournments since July 21, Congress MP Manickam Tagore proposed an adjournment motion to address alleged voter disenfranchisement in Bihar, accusing the government of constitutional violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

