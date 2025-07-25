Om Birla Calls All-Party Meeting Amid Parliamentary Stalemate

On Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called an all-party meeting in an attempt to resolve ongoing disruptions in the lower house, which was adjourned following protests and sloganeering by Opposition members. The meeting aimed to encourage a smooth parliamentary session, with particular attention to Operation Sindoor.

The day's earlier events saw both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned, with plans to reconvene on Monday and later the same day, respectively. Birla emphasized the need for a functional house with continued dialogues, including Question Hour, despite persistent opposition voices demanding a discussion on Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Opposition MPs are pressing for debates on critical public issues, particularly the SIR exercise by the Election Commission ahead of Bihar's assembly elections. Amid repeated adjournments since July 21, Congress MP Manickam Tagore proposed an adjournment motion to address alleged voter disenfranchisement in Bihar, accusing the government of constitutional violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)