Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Dance: Strengthening Ties with the Maldives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is enhancing India's partnership with the Maldives during a two-day visit. This follows Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's shift away from the 'India first' policy, raising concerns with India. A line of credit and new agreements are under discussion to solidify relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:23 IST
Modi's Diplomatic Dance: Strengthening Ties with the Maldives
Narendra Modi

In a strategic move to strengthen regional ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to bolster India's development partnership with the Maldives. The visit comes as India faces growing competition from China for influence in the Indian Ocean region.

Upon his arrival in Male, Modi became the first foreign leader to meet with President Mohamed Muizzu since his ascendancy to power in 2023. Muizzu's initial diplomatic shift towards China had cooled relations with India, but the situation improved after India offered economic assistance to the Maldives, preventing it from defaulting on its debts.

India aims to deepen the bilateral relationship through a new line of credit worth $565 million and discussions about a Free Trade Agreement. During his visit, Modi plans to inaugurate a major airport expansion project on Hanimadhoo Island remotely and participate in the celebration of the Maldives' 60th independence anniversary from Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025