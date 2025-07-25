Modi's Diplomatic Dance: Strengthening Ties with the Maldives

In a strategic move to strengthen regional ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to bolster India's development partnership with the Maldives. The visit comes as India faces growing competition from China for influence in the Indian Ocean region.

Upon his arrival in Male, Modi became the first foreign leader to meet with President Mohamed Muizzu since his ascendancy to power in 2023. Muizzu's initial diplomatic shift towards China had cooled relations with India, but the situation improved after India offered economic assistance to the Maldives, preventing it from defaulting on its debts.

India aims to deepen the bilateral relationship through a new line of credit worth $565 million and discussions about a Free Trade Agreement. During his visit, Modi plans to inaugurate a major airport expansion project on Hanimadhoo Island remotely and participate in the celebration of the Maldives' 60th independence anniversary from Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)