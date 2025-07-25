Left Menu

Rahul's 'divisive and disgraceful' politics unravelling faster than he would like: BJP

The BJP on Friday cited the Congress Bhagidari Nyay Mahasammelan to attack Rahul Gandhi, saying his divisive and disgraceful politics is unravelling faster than he would like.BJP IT department head Amit Malviya posted on X a video clip of the event in which In the purported video clip of the event posted by BJP IT department head Amit Malviya on X, a speaker was heard saying You know what their caste background is.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 21:13 IST
Rahul's 'divisive and disgraceful' politics unravelling faster than he would like: BJP
The BJP on Friday cited the Congress' 'Bhagidari Nyay Mahasammelan' to attack Rahul Gandhi, saying his "divisive and disgraceful" politics is unravelling faster than he would like.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya posted on X a video clip of the event in which In the purported video clip of the event posted by BJP IT department head Amit Malviya on X, a speaker was heard saying: "You know what their caste background is. Gandhi was from Baniya caste. Ambedkar was from Dalit caste. Patel was from Shudra OBC caste, who liberated my own state from Nizam and Nehru was from Brahmin caste." "Rahul is a mix of all caste(s) today. He is a mix of all caste(s)," the speaker added.

Taking a swipe at these remarks, Malviya wrote on X, "Rahul Gandhi is a mix of all castes... Statement made in a Congress meeting." "This is what happens when the son of a Catholic mother and a Parsi father goes around asking everyone else's caste! The irony is rich and the hypocrisy, even richer," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi's divisive and disgraceful politics is unraveling faster than he would like… and the mask is slipping," Malviya added.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress to the BJP leader's charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

