BJP Leader Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Tactics, Cites Frustration and Inconsistency

In a sharp critique, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Congress' Rahul Gandhi of forsaking political decorum, attributing his actions to a deep-seated frustration over Narendra Modi's rise from modest beginnings to a position of global leadership. Prasad stated, "Rahul Gandhi seems to have forgotten decency, frustrated that a leader from a humble background now leads the world."

Highlighting the Congress party's discomfort, Prasad asserted their annoyance stems from Prime Minister Modi's tenure surpassing that of Indira Gandhi, as well as India's growing global influence. He rebuked the Congress for undermining a significant trade deal beneficial to India, signed in London, showcasing the BJP's achievements.

Adding to Prasad's criticism, Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrashekhar accused Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of inconsistency and corruption. Chandrashekhar depicted Gandhi as a leader lacking firm beliefs, frequently pivoting to new issues when traction falters, while Congress allegedly perpetuates corruption in the states it governs.

(With inputs from agencies.)