Teachers and Employees March for Justice: A Demand for Reinstatement and Rights

A coalition of jobless teachers and government employees in West Bengal is taking a defiant stand. They plan to march on the state secretariat, Nabanna, on July 28, demanding the reinstatement of 26,000 school staff, more recruitment for primary teachers, and an increase in dearness allowances.

The convenor, Ashis Khamrui, announced that in spite of a court ban, protestors will assemble at Howrah Station and head towards Nabanna. Should police intervene, the group will stage a sit-in protest, persisting until they have an audience with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Khamrui insists the march will respect the court's concerns about the impact on Mangala Haat businesses. The planned route will steer clear of the busy marketplace. The local police, guided by a High Court ruling, are poised to manage the march closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)