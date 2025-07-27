Syria's Upcoming Parliamentary Elections: A New Era Amidst Turmoil

Syria is preparing for parliamentary elections in September, the first since the fall of former President Bashar Assad. This will be a significant event as the country navigates through a politically turbulent period.

Mohammed Taha al-Ahmad, the chairman of the Higher Committee for People's Assembly Elections, announced that the elections would be held from September 15 to 20. The decision follows a lightning rebel offensive that led to the end of Assad's regime last December.

The announcement of the elections comes during a precarious time for Syria. Recent sectarian violence in the southern province of Sweida has escalated tensions, resulting in hundreds of casualties and posing a threat to the country's fragile postwar recovery.

