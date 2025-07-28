Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Mosque Politics In Delhi

A political meeting inside a mosque sparked controversy, with calls for the removal of Imam Maulana Mohibbullah Nadvi. Allegations of violating mosque sanctity and political influence were leveled against him amidst claims of using the mosque as personal property and holding an office of profit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 28-07-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 08:30 IST
Controversy has emerged in New Delhi surrounding allegations of political activity within a mosque. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, President of Bareilly-based All India Muslim Jamaat, demanded the removal of Maulana Mohibbullah Nadvi from his position as imam for holding a Samajwadi Party meeting last July.

Barelvi has claimed that such actions violate the sanctity of the mosque and hurt the religious faith of Muslims. Moreover, Barelvi's letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called for a non-political figure with Sufi ideology to replace Nadvi.

In parallel, the BJP's minority wing accused Nadvi of holding an office of profit as he receives a salary from the Waqf Board, arguing for his disqualification as a Lok Sabha member. The BJP also demanded Nadvi's removal, citing misuse of the mosque for personal and political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

