Controversy Erupts Over Mosque Politics In Delhi

Controversy has emerged in New Delhi surrounding allegations of political activity within a mosque. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, President of Bareilly-based All India Muslim Jamaat, demanded the removal of Maulana Mohibbullah Nadvi from his position as imam for holding a Samajwadi Party meeting last July.

Barelvi has claimed that such actions violate the sanctity of the mosque and hurt the religious faith of Muslims. Moreover, Barelvi's letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called for a non-political figure with Sufi ideology to replace Nadvi.

In parallel, the BJP's minority wing accused Nadvi of holding an office of profit as he receives a salary from the Waqf Board, arguing for his disqualification as a Lok Sabha member. The BJP also demanded Nadvi's removal, citing misuse of the mosque for personal and political gain.

