Left Menu

Parliament Debates 'Operation Sindoor': A Call for Unity Above Politics

Mayawati urges unity in a parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor, focusing on national security. The BJP-led NDA and opposition are set to discuss the Pahalgam attack. Key figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will be involved, anticipating a robust stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-07-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 09:17 IST
Parliament Debates 'Operation Sindoor': A Call for Unity Above Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Monsoon Session in Parliament is set to witness a significant debate on 'Operation Sindoor' and the Pahalgam attack, with Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati calling for unity beyond partisan lines. Both the ruling alliance and the opposition will engage in discussions deeply embedded in national security concerns.

High-profile figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to present the government's viewpoint. There's speculation about an intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the administration's assertive policy against terrorism.

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, are ready to challenge the government's stance, aiming for a comprehensive debate. The Lok Sabha's agenda lists a special discussion on India's effective response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack through 'Operation Sindoor'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025