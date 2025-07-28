Parliament Debates 'Operation Sindoor': A Call for Unity Above Politics

The Monsoon Session in Parliament is set to witness a significant debate on 'Operation Sindoor' and the Pahalgam attack, with Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati calling for unity beyond partisan lines. Both the ruling alliance and the opposition will engage in discussions deeply embedded in national security concerns.

High-profile figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to present the government's viewpoint. There's speculation about an intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the administration's assertive policy against terrorism.

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, are ready to challenge the government's stance, aiming for a comprehensive debate. The Lok Sabha's agenda lists a special discussion on India's effective response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack through 'Operation Sindoor'.

