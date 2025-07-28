Operation Sindoor: India's Strong Stance Against Terrorism

India has launched a decisive operation against terrorist camps in Pakistan, dubbed Operation Sindoor, following breaches of red lines set by India. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju compared the move to the mythological burning of Lanka after Ravan crossed the Laxman Rekha.

The Lok Sabha is engaged in discussions led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The government highlights the operation as a strong response to a terror incident in Pahalgam, with an aggressive opposition raising US President Donald Trump's claim of mediating a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan.

India clarified that the cessation of military activities against Pakistan resulted from direct communication between the countries' directors general of military operations, initiated by Islamabad. This highlights India's strategic response and openness to diplomatic dialogues under pressure.

