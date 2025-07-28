Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Strong Stance Against Terrorism

India's Operation Sindoor targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan after it crossed India's defined red lines. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the decisive action, likening it to the mythological burning of Lanka. The defense discussion is met with opposition questioning US mediation by President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 09:55 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Strong Stance Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has launched a decisive operation against terrorist camps in Pakistan, dubbed Operation Sindoor, following breaches of red lines set by India. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju compared the move to the mythological burning of Lanka after Ravan crossed the Laxman Rekha.

The Lok Sabha is engaged in discussions led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The government highlights the operation as a strong response to a terror incident in Pahalgam, with an aggressive opposition raising US President Donald Trump's claim of mediating a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan.

India clarified that the cessation of military activities against Pakistan resulted from direct communication between the countries' directors general of military operations, initiated by Islamabad. This highlights India's strategic response and openness to diplomatic dialogues under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025