NDA's Selective Outrage: Dimple Yadav Speaks Out

Dimple Yadav, a Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament, has voiced criticism over the National Democratic Alliance's selective outrage following derogatory remarks made by a cleric.

The cleric, Maulana Sajid Rashid, reportedly compared Yadav, clad in a sari, to another SP MP, Iqra Hasan, who had her head covered. Yadav's comments were met with widespread condemnation across social and political circles.

Despite the protests held by NDA MPs over the issue, Yadav pointed out the lack of equivalent support during violent incidents in Manipur, suggesting a need for consistent and genuine concern from political bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)