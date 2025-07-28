NDA's Selective Outrage: Dimple Yadav Speaks Out
Dimple Yadav criticized the NDA's selective outrage over a cleric's derogatory remarks, urging similar solidarity during events like the Manipur violence. The cleric’s comments about Yadav’s sari-wearing led to widespread condemnation. Yadav emphasized that genuine concern should have been shown during past incidents like the Manipur violence.
Dimple Yadav, a Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament, has voiced criticism over the National Democratic Alliance's selective outrage following derogatory remarks made by a cleric.
The cleric, Maulana Sajid Rashid, reportedly compared Yadav, clad in a sari, to another SP MP, Iqra Hasan, who had her head covered. Yadav's comments were met with widespread condemnation across social and political circles.
Despite the protests held by NDA MPs over the issue, Yadav pointed out the lack of equivalent support during violent incidents in Manipur, suggesting a need for consistent and genuine concern from political bodies.
