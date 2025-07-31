Left Menu

Tariff Turmoil: Ford's $800 Million Roadblock

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed Ford's significant financial loss due to tariffs, highlighting the company's choice of aluminum over steel for its trucks. This decision, combined with increased tariffs on aluminum, uniquely impacted Ford. Negotiations with Canada on the tariffs are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:11 IST
Tariff Turmoil: Ford's $800 Million Roadblock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent interview with CNBC, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed Ford Motor's considerable $800 million loss from tariff-related issues, stressing that the choice of materials for the company's larger vehicles played a crucial role. The decision to use aluminum instead of steel put Ford in a challenging position under current tariff conditions. President Donald Trump's recent escalation of aluminum import tariffs exacerbated Ford's challenges.

Bessent pointed out that the Ford F-150 and F-250 series, known for their robust size, are constructed using aluminum rather than steel, differentiating them from many other vehicles. This material choice has made them particularly vulnerable to the imposed tariffs.

On the prospect of resolving tariff impacts, Bessent mentioned ongoing negotiations with Canada. He described Ford's situation as 'idiosyncratic,' suggesting that it stands apart from broader industry trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025