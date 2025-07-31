Left Menu

Kamala Harris Reveals Secrets in '107 Days': A Landmark Memoir of her Historic Presidential Run

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will publish a memoir titled “107 Days,” reflecting on her historic presidential campaign. Released by Simon & Schuster, the book shares insights from her candidacy, highlighting her experiences and lessons learned, offering readers an eyewitness view of modern political history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:02 IST
Former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to release her memoir "107 Days" in September, capturing the essence of her historic presidential campaign. Published by Simon & Schuster, the book details her journey through the shortest presidential bid in modern history.

Harris announced her candidacy over a year ago, aiming for the U.S. presidency. In a recent video, she reflected on the brief 107-day campaign, sharing her insights and experiences. After losing the election to Donald Trump, Harris became the Democratic frontrunner post-Biden's withdrawal.

Simon & Schuster lauds the memoir as a gripping narrative filled with unexpected insights. Described by the publisher as one of the best political nonfiction works, "107 Days" provides a firsthand look at the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

