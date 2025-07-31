Kamala Harris Reveals Secrets in '107 Days': A Landmark Memoir of her Historic Presidential Run

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to release her memoir "107 Days" in September, capturing the essence of her historic presidential campaign. Published by Simon & Schuster, the book details her journey through the shortest presidential bid in modern history.

Harris announced her candidacy over a year ago, aiming for the U.S. presidency. In a recent video, she reflected on the brief 107-day campaign, sharing her insights and experiences. After losing the election to Donald Trump, Harris became the Democratic frontrunner post-Biden's withdrawal.

Simon & Schuster lauds the memoir as a gripping narrative filled with unexpected insights. Described by the publisher as one of the best political nonfiction works, "107 Days" provides a firsthand look at the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)