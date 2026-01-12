Suhasini Mulay Reflects on Cinema and Society: A Behind-the-Scenes Insight
National Award-winning filmmaker and actor Suhasini Mulay discusses her experiences working with Dharmendra in the movie 'Ikkis', which portrays Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal's life. She critiques the political influence on modern cinema, emphasizes the power of film to provoke thought, and voices concerns over media freedom in India.
Suhasini Mulay, a National Award-winning filmmaker and respected actor, recently reminisced about working alongside the legendary Dharmendra in 'Ikkis'. The film, based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, premiered shortly after Dharmendra's passing at age 89. Mulay portrayed Dharmendra's wife in the film and described him as a 'sweet and grounded' person.
Speaking at the Gauhati Press Club, Mulay applauded the film's portrayal of Pakistanis not as antagonists but as humans, though the script faced backlash. She shared her belief that cinema should spark contemplation, emphasizing that a successful film must be engaging, convey the director's message, and provoke thought.
The seasoned actress critiqued the increasing politicization of cinema, highlighting a trend toward right-wing ideology and religious dominance. Mulay also expressed concerns over media freedom in India, criticising the government's approach to dissent, particularly in journalism. Despite these challenges, she remains hopeful about the democratizing potential of digital media, with plans to direct a feature film.
