Trump's Tariff Shock: Strategic Shifts Spark US-India Tensions

President Donald Trump's recent imposition of 25% tariffs on India has generated ripples of concern, marking a stark deviation from over two decades of growing bilateral ties. Experts in strategic affairs cite Trump's close engagement with Pakistan and softening stance on China as indicative of this new geopolitical reality.

The tariffs form part of Trump's broader strategy, which includes a trade deal with Islamabad and backing its oil reserve exploration, despite Pakistan's ties with Beijing. This realignment prompts India to reevaluate its strategic partnership with Washington, particularly in areas such as defense and technology.

India confronts increased pressure to yield to Trump's demands even as the president strengthens trade relations with nations like Japan, the UK, and the EU. Yet, New Delhi stands firm, with advisors suggesting flexibility in trade negotiations is critical without compromising core sectors like agriculture and dairy.

(With inputs from agencies.)