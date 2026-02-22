Left Menu

Lodha Developers and Sahana Group Forge Strategic Partnership for New Mumbai Projects

Lodha Developers partners with Sahana Group to develop projects on nearly 10 acres in Mumbai. A joint development agreement has been registered, covering 41,526 sq meters at Parel-Sewri, with a deal valued at Rs 364.80 crore. The collaboration aims to strengthen Lodha's project pipeline.

Realty giant Lodha Developers has entered into a strategic partnership with Sahana Group to develop new projects across multiple land parcels in Mumbai, spanning over 10 acres.

According to real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) between the two entities was registered on February 11. The land in question, located at Parel-Sewri, covers 41,526 square meters and is valued at Rs 364.80 crore, with a stamp duty of Rs 37.20 crore already paid.

This alliance is part of Lodha Developers' approach to strengthen its project pipeline through both outright purchases and partnerships with landowners. Within the first nine months of the current fiscal year, the firm has acquired 11 land parcels in key regions like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru, representing an estimated sales value of Rs 58,800 crore.

