India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for his forthcoming visit to Israel, reciprocating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's warm comments on their nations' robust relationship. This visit underscores the deep trust and commitment to innovation and security shared between the two countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anticipation for his upcoming visit to Israel.
He responded to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that lauded the deep bond between the two nations.
Modi emphasized the trust and innovative partnership, aiming to strengthen ties in areas like artificial intelligence and regional cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Netanyahu
- India
- Israel
- visit
- strategic
- partnership
- innovation
- security
- cooperation
ALSO READ
South Africa's Tactical Triumph: Collapse in India's T20 Partnerships
Bhupen Kumar Borah's Strategic Political Shift: From Congress to BJP
A Memorable Moment: Nitin Nabin's Visit for 'Mann Ki Baat' in Ahmedabad
Strategic Shift: Top Maoist Commander Devji Surrenders, Signaling Major Setback for CPI (Maoist)
Embraer's Strategic Pivot: KC-390 Production Hub in India