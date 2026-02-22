Left Menu

India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for his forthcoming visit to Israel, reciprocating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's warm comments on their nations' robust relationship. This visit underscores the deep trust and commitment to innovation and security shared between the two countries.

Updated: 22-02-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:35 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anticipation for his upcoming visit to Israel.

He responded to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that lauded the deep bond between the two nations.

Modi emphasized the trust and innovative partnership, aiming to strengthen ties in areas like artificial intelligence and regional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

