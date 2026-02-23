South Korea and Brazil Forge Strategic Partnership
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held summit talks in Seoul, aiming to strengthen ties in trade, minerals, and technology. The leaders agreed on a strategic partnership, signing 10 MOUs across various sectors, and shared personal histories, enhancing diplomatic relations.
In a significant diplomatic move, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung hosted Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Seoul for summit talks focused on expanding cooperation across multiple sectors including trade, key minerals, and culture.
The leaders declared their intent to upgrade their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership, emphasizing stability on the Korean Peninsula. A series of 10 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) were signed, covering diverse fields from digital economy to healthcare and joint measures against transnational threats.
President Lula also highlighted Brazil's rare-earth and nickel potential, seeking investment from South Korean counterparts. The summit was a blend of formal discussions and personal camaraderie, underlined further by shared past experiences, and capped by a state banquet featuring cultural exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
