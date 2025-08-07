Left Menu

Rohit Pawar Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Ministerial Controversies and Hindutva

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar criticizes the Maharashtra government for controversies surrounding its ministers, accusing them of misusing Hindutva for political gains. Pawar highlights issues like preferential treatment in liquor license transfers and the Salar Jung land controversy. He asserts that Hindu culture should promote humanity, not division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:05 IST
controversies
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar has launched a scathing critique of the Maharashtra government, focusing on the controversies surrounding its ministers. He accused the ruling party of exploiting Hindutva for electoral purposes, asserting that it is his party that truly conserves Hindu culture.

Pawar highlighted specific issues of preferential treatment, pointing to an expedited liquor license transfer involving Minister Sandipan Bhumre, while ordinary citizens face bureaucratic hurdles. He also questioned the legitimacy of a land acquisition by Bhumre's driver, reportedly worth Rs 160 crore.

Addressing other concerns, Pawar drew attention to the plight of farmers and the unemployed in Maharashtra, arguing that the state's version of Hindutva fails them. He described the party's focus on Hindutva as a mere strategy to garner votes, rather than fostering community welfare and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

