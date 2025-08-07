Rohit Pawar Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Ministerial Controversies and Hindutva

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar has launched a scathing critique of the Maharashtra government, focusing on the controversies surrounding its ministers. He accused the ruling party of exploiting Hindutva for electoral purposes, asserting that it is his party that truly conserves Hindu culture.

Pawar highlighted specific issues of preferential treatment, pointing to an expedited liquor license transfer involving Minister Sandipan Bhumre, while ordinary citizens face bureaucratic hurdles. He also questioned the legitimacy of a land acquisition by Bhumre's driver, reportedly worth Rs 160 crore.

Addressing other concerns, Pawar drew attention to the plight of farmers and the unemployed in Maharashtra, arguing that the state's version of Hindutva fails them. He described the party's focus on Hindutva as a mere strategy to garner votes, rather than fostering community welfare and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)