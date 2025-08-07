Electoral Fraud Allegations: Rahul Gandhi vs. Karnataka's Voter List Controversy
Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to submit a list of alleged wrongful inclusions and exclusions in the state's voter roll. Gandhi accused the Election Commission of electoral fraud, claiming over 1,00,250 votes were tampered in a specific constituency. The Commission demands proof from Gandhi under oath.
Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer has requested Rahul Gandhi to provide names related to his allegations of voter roll manipulation. Gandhi, at a press conference, claimed severe discrepancies in Karnataka's electoral list.
The Congress leader cited specific issues such as fake addresses, duplicate voters, and invalid voter photos, claiming over 1,00,250 votes were affected.
The Election Commission rebutted by demanding evidence under oath, challenging Gandhi's statements, and reaffirming their commitment to accurate and transparent electoral processes.
