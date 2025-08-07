Left Menu

Race Begins: India Prepares for Vice Presidential Elections

India's race for the Vice Presidential seat begins with the Election Commission initiating the nomination process. The vacancy was created by Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation. The ruling NDA holds an advantage with significant backing in both Houses. The election follows Proportional Representation with a secret ballot system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is gearing up for the Vice Presidential elections as the Election Commission officially commenced the nomination process, set to conclude by August 21. This move follows the unexpected resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar due to health issues, leaving the second-highest constitutional office vacant until a new appointment.

The nomination withdrawal deadline has been slated for August 25, with candidates requiring to meet constitutional criteria ensuring their suitability. Currently, the ruling NDA coalition holds a strategic advantage in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, significantly boosting its candidate's chances of victory.

According to Article 66 (1) of the Constitution, the election will adhere to the Proportional Representation system, conducted via a single transferable vote and secret ballot. Candidates vying for the position are to be elected by both parliamentary houses, with 391 out of a combined 781 votes needed for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

