Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP-EC Collusion in Election System
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Bharatiya Janata Party and Election Commission, alleging collusion that helped Prime Minister Modi secure a third term. Gandhi claims the election body is destroying crucial evidence. The EC responded, noting Gandhi's lack of follow-up on his election rigging allegations.
In a fiery address, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission (EC) of colluding to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. According to Gandhi, manipulation by the election body enabled Modi's victory with a narrow margin of 25 seats.
Gandhi alleged that the EC is effectively destroying India's electoral system by withholding data vital to transparency, as observed in Karnataka's Mahadevpur constituency. He claimed the poll body is erasing evidence, citing directives to discard CCTV and webcasting footage after just 45 days unless legally challenged.
The EC responded to Gandhi's allegations by highlighting his failure to address an invitation for discussions on purported election rigging in Maharashtra. This invitation followed accusations made in a newspaper article predicting similar issues in upcoming Bihar polls.
