Prashant Kishor Exposes Alleged Corruption in Bihar Health Department

Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has criticized Bihar's health department, previously managed by the BJP during the NDA regime, for 'serious irregularities.'

In a press conference, Kishor accused Health Minister Mangal Pandey and BJP state chief Dilip Jaiswal of corrupt practices, including overpricing ambulances and illegal financial transactions.

The BJP has denied these allegations, with spokesperson Niraj Kumar labeling them as unfounded and an attempt at publicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)