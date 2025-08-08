Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Exposes Alleged Corruption in Bihar Health Department

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has accused Bihar's health department of corruption during the NDA rule. He specifically targeted Health Minister Mangal Pandey and BJP state chief Dilip Jaiswal, alleging inflated ambulance purchases and illegal financial dealings. BJP has dismissed these allegations as baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:05 IST
Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has criticized Bihar's health department, previously managed by the BJP during the NDA regime, for 'serious irregularities.'

In a press conference, Kishor accused Health Minister Mangal Pandey and BJP state chief Dilip Jaiswal of corrupt practices, including overpricing ambulances and illegal financial transactions.

The BJP has denied these allegations, with spokesperson Niraj Kumar labeling them as unfounded and an attempt at publicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

