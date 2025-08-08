Battle of Accusations: Rahul Gandhi and BJP's Electoral Debate

The political confrontation between the BJP and Rahul Gandhi escalated on Friday when the BJP mocked Gandhi's claims of voter manipulation during the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav ridiculed Gandhi's allegations, noting that the Congress and allies emerged victorious in most areas with increased voter numbers.

Yadav criticized Gandhi's statements as 'threatening' and 'unbecoming' of a Leader of Opposition, specifically his comments aimed at the Election Commission. He pointed out inaccuracies in Gandhi's figures, arguing that while Gandhi claimed voter rolls increased by one crore, the actual figure was 40 lakh according to Election Commission data.

Yadav accused Gandhi of 'cutting the branch he is sitting on' by undermining his credibility with exaggerated claims. He contended that the Congress is weakening constitutional bodies to benefit a single family and has previously been discredited for similar misinformation campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)