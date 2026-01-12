Left Menu

Electoral Whistleblower Challenges Election Commission Actions

Mousam Sarkar, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer for Bagnan, faces possible action from the Election Commission of India for questioning the Special Intensive Revision process's discrepancies. Sarkar defended his actions as necessary for public interest. The CEO West Bengal sees Sarkar's actions as indiscipline and potential rule violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mousam Sarkar, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) for Bagnan Assembly constituency, may face disciplinary action from the Election Commission of India. The commission's move comes after Sarkar questioned inconsistencies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Sarkar, also the Block Disaster Management Officer of Bagnan Block-II, publicly raised concerns, prompting the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) West Bengal to issue a warning via social media. Sarkar hasn't received any formal communication yet but remains firm in his public stance.

The CEO West Bengal stressed that Sarkar should have followed protocol by registering his grievances with superior officers or the District Election Officer, emphasizing his actions as indiscipline. Sarkar maintained his position, indicating it was in public interest, citing lingering discrepancies in voter information dating back to 2002.

