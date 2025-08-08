Shekhawat Rebuts Rahul's Election Commission Claims Amid 'Vote Theft' Allegations

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has categorically dismissed allegations made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi regarding alleged bias by the Election Commission. Speaking to reporters, Shekhawat stated that neither the Congress party nor its workers place credence in Gandhi's accusations, implying that the broader public should also dismiss his claims.

The minister referenced Rahul Gandhi's press conference, where the Congress leader presented software-analyzed data indicating common electoral entries across states. Shekhawat suggested that such findings necessitate a Special Intensive Review (SIR), urging Congress to clarify its stance on supporting or opposing SIR.

This response followed Rahul Gandhi's comments during an August 7 press briefing, where he suggested that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were orchestrated to favor the BJP, allegedly immune to anti-incumbency. Gandhi highlighted Congress's unexpected losses in Karnataka, particularly in Mahadevapura, attributing them to alleged 'vote theft.'

(With inputs from agencies.)