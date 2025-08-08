Leadership Under Scrutiny: Nirupam Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Election Fraud Claims

In a recent press briefing, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam launched a biting critique against Rahul Gandhi for his allegations of electoral fraud involving a collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission. Nirupam argued that Gandhi's assertions, lacking substantial proof, undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

Nirupam remarked on the Congress's dismal performance in the 2024 assembly elections in Maharashtra, where the party only secured 16 seats. He urged the Congress to undertake introspection rather than harbor unverified claims against the Election Commission.

Nirupam further criticized Gandhi for inconsistent voter fraud figures, pointing out the need for Gandhi to understand the electoral process, given his reliance on data from Karnataka while accusing fraud in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)