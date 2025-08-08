Left Menu

Leadership Under Scrutiny: Nirupam Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Election Fraud Claims

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam criticized Rahul Gandhi for alleging election fraud between BJP and the Election Commission, stating Gandhi harmed the electoral integrity. Nirupam urged Congress to self-examine after poor assembly poll results in Maharashtra, rather than making baseless claims amid a call for evidence of voter fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:30 IST
Leadership Under Scrutiny: Nirupam Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Election Fraud Claims
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press briefing, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam launched a biting critique against Rahul Gandhi for his allegations of electoral fraud involving a collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission. Nirupam argued that Gandhi's assertions, lacking substantial proof, undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

Nirupam remarked on the Congress's dismal performance in the 2024 assembly elections in Maharashtra, where the party only secured 16 seats. He urged the Congress to undertake introspection rather than harbor unverified claims against the Election Commission.

Nirupam further criticized Gandhi for inconsistent voter fraud figures, pointing out the need for Gandhi to understand the electoral process, given his reliance on data from Karnataka while accusing fraud in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025