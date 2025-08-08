Leadership Under Scrutiny: Nirupam Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Election Fraud Claims
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam criticized Rahul Gandhi for alleging election fraud between BJP and the Election Commission, stating Gandhi harmed the electoral integrity. Nirupam urged Congress to self-examine after poor assembly poll results in Maharashtra, rather than making baseless claims amid a call for evidence of voter fraud.
- Country:
- India
In a recent press briefing, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam launched a biting critique against Rahul Gandhi for his allegations of electoral fraud involving a collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission. Nirupam argued that Gandhi's assertions, lacking substantial proof, undermine the integrity of the electoral process.
Nirupam remarked on the Congress's dismal performance in the 2024 assembly elections in Maharashtra, where the party only secured 16 seats. He urged the Congress to undertake introspection rather than harbor unverified claims against the Election Commission.
Nirupam further criticized Gandhi for inconsistent voter fraud figures, pointing out the need for Gandhi to understand the electoral process, given his reliance on data from Karnataka while accusing fraud in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Chaos: Trinamool Congress Accuses Government of Evasion Tactics
Congress Challenges Modi on Bihar's Train Inattention
Mumbai train blasts: SC issues notice on Maharashtra's appeal against acquittal of all 12 accused.
Ather Energy Powers Ahead with 400 Fast Charging Points in Maharashtra
Major Ketamine Seizure in Maharashtra: Four Arrested