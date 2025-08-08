Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav Slams Rahul Gandhi Over EC Allegations

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his allegations against the Election Commission, labeling them as baseless. Yadav accused Gandhi of exhibiting an 'urban Naxalite' mentality and urged him to apologize, asserting that the dignity of the opposition leadership is being compromised.

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his accusations against the Election Commission. The BJP leader described Gandhi's claims as indicative of 'mental bankruptcy' and demanded an apology from him.

Yadav highlighted Gandhi's criticisms of various democratic institutions, including the army and judiciary, calling them reflective of an 'urban Naxalite' mindset. He criticized Gandhi for lowering the dignity of the Leader of Opposition and accused him of attacking constitutional bodies unnecessarily.

Gandhi's recent allegations of vote theft in Karnataka and Maharashtra have further fueled tensions. Yadav countered these claims by recalling that the elections in Karnataka were conducted under a Congress administration, dismissing the allegations as an attack on the entire system without justification.

