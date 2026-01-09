Premier League Clash: Martinelli's Apology and On-Field Drama

In a tense Premier League showdown that ended in a 0-0 draw, Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli found himself at the center of controversy after pushing injured Liverpool defender Conor Bradley off the field. The incident unfolded as Bradley writhed in pain following a bad landing in the final moments of the match.

Martinelli, appearing frustrated, dropped the ball on the injured player and pushed him with his knee, sparking outrage from Liverpool's side and leading to physical altercations among players. Martinelli later received a booking for his actions.

The Arsenal winger took to Instagram to issue an apology to Bradley, stating he was unaware of the severity of the injury. Liverpool's manager expressed concern, fearing the worst for Bradley's knee. Meanwhile, Arsenal's manager defended Martinelli, emphasizing his player's lack of intent to cause harm.