Premier League Clash: Martinelli's Apology and On-Field Drama
Gabriel Martinelli apologized to Conor Bradley after pushing him off the field during a heated 0-0 draw between Arsenal and Liverpool. Bradley suffered a knee injury, sparking tensions between players. Martinelli explained the incident was unintentional, expressing his regret while hoping for Bradley's quick recovery.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a tense Premier League showdown that ended in a 0-0 draw, Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli found himself at the center of controversy after pushing injured Liverpool defender Conor Bradley off the field. The incident unfolded as Bradley writhed in pain following a bad landing in the final moments of the match.
Martinelli, appearing frustrated, dropped the ball on the injured player and pushed him with his knee, sparking outrage from Liverpool's side and leading to physical altercations among players. Martinelli later received a booking for his actions.
The Arsenal winger took to Instagram to issue an apology to Bradley, stating he was unaware of the severity of the injury. Liverpool's manager expressed concern, fearing the worst for Bradley's knee. Meanwhile, Arsenal's manager defended Martinelli, emphasizing his player's lack of intent to cause harm.
ALSO READ
King Kazu: The Ageless Soccer Legend Continues His Journey
Antoine Semenyo Joins Manchester City: A Game-Changer for Premier League Ambitions
UPDATE 2-Soccer-PSG clinch French Super Cup after shootout win over Marseille
Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool: Gunners miss chance to extend Premier League lead
Soccer-Real Madrid edge Atletico 2-1 to set up Clasico in Super Cup final