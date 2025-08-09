Left Menu

Trump Invites New Polish President Nawrocki to DC

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to newly sworn-in Polish President Karol Nawrocki for a meeting in Washington on September 3. Nawrocki, who is supported by the nationalist opposition party Law and Justice, previously met Trump during his campaign. Trump officially invited him through a congratulatory letter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 09-08-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 14:02 IST
Karol Nawrocki
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to the newly inaugurated Polish President Karol Nawrocki. The meeting is scheduled to take place in Washington at the beginning of September, signaling an intention to strengthen the Polish-U.S. relationship further.

Nawrocki, whose campaign was notably backed by Poland's main nationalist opposition party, Law and Justice, emerged victorious in the Polish elections. His alignment with Trump's values was evident when they met in the Oval Office before the elections, where Trump expressed his support for Nawrocki's candidacy.

According to an announcement made on X by the head of Nawrocki's cabinet, the diplomatic invitation was officially communicated through a congratulatory letter sent on the day of Nawrocki's inauguration. The letter notably sets the date for an official working meeting at the White House on September 3, 2025, signaling the importance of continued Polish-U.S. cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

