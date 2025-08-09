Left Menu

Record-Breaking Ops: IAF's Largest Surface-to-Air Kill

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh revealed that the IAF successfully executed Operation Sindoor, shooting down multiple Pakistani aircrafts including fighter jets and a large aircraft. The operation showcased India's air capability and underscored its commitment to counter cross-border terrorism post the Pahalgam attack.

Record-Breaking Ops: IAF's Largest Surface-to-Air Kill
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has achieved its largest-ever recorded surface-to-air kill during a significant military action named Operation Sindoor. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, speaking at the 16th Air Chief Marshal L M Katre Memorial Lecture, announced that the IAF successfully shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft.

The operation, initiated in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, saw the IAF targeting key aerial and ground assets, with visual evidence corroborating the impact on enemy structures. Singh stressed the strategic import of the S-400 air defence system and the pivotal role of the Chief of Defence Staff in streamlining military collaboration.

Operation Sindoor is hailed for reaffirming air warfare's primacy in rapid response scenarios, achieving precision strikes inside enemy territory, and sending a resolute message against cross-border terrorism. The operation underlines India's steadfast resolve following the April 23 terrorist attack, further embedding air superiority into national defence strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

