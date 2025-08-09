Indian Youth Congress: Celebrating 65 Years of Dynamic Leadership

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) marked its 65th Foundation Day with a national flag-hoisting ceremony and countrywide programs, celebrating its rich legacy.

IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib stressed the organization's commitment to national interest over the decades. He highlighted the group's history of dynamic leaders and its continuous dedication to the nation's progress.

Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the IYC remains a vibrant and democratic entity. The organization has pledged to launch various initiatives nationwide, supporting its mission of change and development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)