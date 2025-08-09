Left Menu

Indian Youth Congress: Celebrating 65 Years of Dynamic Leadership

The Indian Youth Congress celebrated its 65th Foundation Day with events nationwide, highlighting its history of dynamic leadership. IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib emphasized the organization's commitment to national interest and its ongoing pledge to organize programs across the country under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 18:50 IST
Indian Youth Congress: Celebrating 65 Years of Dynamic Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) marked its 65th Foundation Day with a national flag-hoisting ceremony and countrywide programs, celebrating its rich legacy.

IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib stressed the organization's commitment to national interest over the decades. He highlighted the group's history of dynamic leaders and its continuous dedication to the nation's progress.

Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the IYC remains a vibrant and democratic entity. The organization has pledged to launch various initiatives nationwide, supporting its mission of change and development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025