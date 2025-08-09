Strategic Synthesis: India-Russia Strengthen Military-Technical Ties

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Denis Manturov, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, to reinforce military-technical cooperation between the two nations. The discussions focused on advancing bilateral ties in defense, civil aircraft manufacturing, and metallurgy sectors.

Doval's visit to Russia was strategically timed to lay the groundwork for President Vladimir Putin's anticipated visit to India later this year. Despite mounting economic pressures, such as the recent U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, Doval conveyed India's unwavering commitment to its alliance with Moscow.

The diplomatic talks also included conversations with Sergey Shoigu, Russia's Secretary of the Security Council, addressing key bilateral and international issues. Doval conveyed an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Putin, who reciprocated by approving the visit, further enhancing the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the nations.

