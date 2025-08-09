Left Menu

Political Conspiracy: Allegations of Framing Assam's CM Amid Assembly Elections

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi accused a senior police officer of attempting to frame Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a conspiracy during the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Marandi claims financial transactions were made to facilitate this plot, urging Chief Minister Hemant Soren to clarify his involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi/Guwahati | Updated: 09-08-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 19:33 IST
Political Conspiracy: Allegations of Framing Assam's CM Amid Assembly Elections
Babulal Marandi
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi announced his intention to disclose evidence linking a senior police officer to a conspiracy aimed at framing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The alleged plot revolves around activities during last year's Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Marandi claimed the police officer paid an individual to travel to Delhi and Guwahati to implicate Sarma. He urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to clarify if these actions were executed with or without his knowledge.

Assam CM Sarma acknowledged the allegations as potentially politically motivated and vowed to discuss the matter with Marandi. With Assam Assembly elections on the horizon, this development adds a significant layer of intrigue to the unfolding political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025