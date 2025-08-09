Political Conspiracy: Allegations of Framing Assam's CM Amid Assembly Elections

In a startling revelation, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi announced his intention to disclose evidence linking a senior police officer to a conspiracy aimed at framing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The alleged plot revolves around activities during last year's Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Marandi claimed the police officer paid an individual to travel to Delhi and Guwahati to implicate Sarma. He urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to clarify if these actions were executed with or without his knowledge.

Assam CM Sarma acknowledged the allegations as potentially politically motivated and vowed to discuss the matter with Marandi. With Assam Assembly elections on the horizon, this development adds a significant layer of intrigue to the unfolding political landscape.

