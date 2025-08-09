Delhi Assembly Monsoon Session Chronicles Major Legislative Moves

The Delhi Assembly's Monsoon session concluded on Friday after nearly 20 hours of deliberation, during which three bills were passed, the Assembly Secretariat announced. Noteworthy legislation includes the Delhi Education School Fee Regulation Bill and two GST Amendment Bills.

The session, which commenced on August 4, was organized by the BJP government, newly formed six months ago. Speaker Vijender Gupta revealed that a total of 171 Special Mention notices under Rule 280 were received, with 62 issues discussed on the House floor. The Assembly also tackled the controversial conversion of a 'tiffin room' into a 'phaansi ghar,' spending Rs 1.04 crore in the process. The name has since been changed back to 'Tiffin Room,' and the matter has been handed to the Privileges Committee for further review.

In addition, the session addressed two Calling Attention motions under Rule 54 and presented four CAG reports covering the Delhi government's Finance and Appropriation Accounts for 2023-24, state finances, and the welfare of construction workers. These reports were referred to the Public Accounts Committee, ensuring thorough analysis.