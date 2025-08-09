Left Menu

Election Commission Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Claims

The Election Commission has demanded that Rahul Gandhi either provide proof or apologize for his claims of vote theft in three states. Despite pressures from Congress leaders, Gandhi has refused to sign a declaration, maintaining his parliamentary oath suffices to support his statements.

Election Commission Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Claims
The Election Commission has issued an ultimatum to Rahul Gandhi concerning his assertions of vote theft in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Haryana, insisting he must either present evidence or issue a public apology.

Gandhi's claims, which sparked a war of words with the EC, have garnered significant attention amidst allegations of electoral discrepancies. Congress leaders have rallied around him, amplifying the claims.

Despite demands for a written declaration, Gandhi contends his constitutional oath as a Member of Parliament suffices. The stand-off highlights ongoing tensions concerning electoral integrity and accountability in India.

