Political Tensions Flare at Narali Purnima Celebration

Tensions escalated at the Narali Purnima celebration in Worli Koliwada as a case was registered against a youth wing member of Shiv Sena (UBT) for allegedly assaulting a female worker from the opposition faction led by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to the complaint, the woman worker claimed she was punched in the back during the event, which was attended by both faction leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Shinde. A non-cognisable offense was recorded against Yuva Sena member Siddhesh Shinde after the incident.

Sunil Shinde, father of the accused and a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC, labeled the complaint as politically charged, filmed by TV crews. Aaditya Thackeray also dismissed the allegations as unfounded, criticizing the opposing faction for fabricating false charges.