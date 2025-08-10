Left Menu

Uproar in London: Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestinian Rally

British police arrested 365 individuals in London as supporters of banned pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action protested against its outlawing. Demonstrators aimed to challenge the law's restrictions on free speech. The controversy highlights tensions surrounding UK policies on Israel-Hamas conflict, sparking further protests and debates on freedom of expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-08-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 01:04 IST
Uproar in London: Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestinian Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a bold defiance of law enforcement, British police detained 365 protesters in central London on Saturday, as supporters of the banned group Palestine Action staged a demonstration challenging the government's recent ban.

The protesters gathered outside Parliament, openly inviting arrest to critique a law they say stifles free speech. Demonstration organisers argued that the arrests would unveil the law's inefficacy, as many arrested received street bail.

This high-profile event unfolded amid a tense weekend of protests across London, fueled by concerns over the Gaza conflict and immigration issues, and highlighting the UK's political tensions regarding its stance on Israel and Palestine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025