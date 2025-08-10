Uproar in London: Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestinian Rally

In a bold defiance of law enforcement, British police detained 365 protesters in central London on Saturday, as supporters of the banned group Palestine Action staged a demonstration challenging the government's recent ban.

The protesters gathered outside Parliament, openly inviting arrest to critique a law they say stifles free speech. Demonstration organisers argued that the arrests would unveil the law's inefficacy, as many arrested received street bail.

This high-profile event unfolded amid a tense weekend of protests across London, fueled by concerns over the Gaza conflict and immigration issues, and highlighting the UK's political tensions regarding its stance on Israel and Palestine.

