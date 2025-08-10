Left Menu

United Efforts for Ukraine Peace: Leaders Collaborate

British PM Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron vow to seek lasting peace in Ukraine. They plan to collaborate with US President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. Discussions focus on ending Russia's aggression. Both leaders emphasized continued communication on this critical issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-08-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 01:55 IST
In a significant diplomatic endeavor, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed their commitment to achieving a 'just and lasting peace' in Ukraine.

The duo's discussions came as the United States under President Donald Trump prepares to engage with Russia's Vladimir Putin to address the ongoing conflict.

Starmer and Macron signaled unwavering support for Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, emphasizing collaboration with both Trump and Zelenskiy in the strategy to resolve the crisis and maintain close contact in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

