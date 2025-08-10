United Efforts for Ukraine Peace: Leaders Collaborate

In a significant diplomatic endeavor, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed their commitment to achieving a 'just and lasting peace' in Ukraine.

The duo's discussions came as the United States under President Donald Trump prepares to engage with Russia's Vladimir Putin to address the ongoing conflict.

Starmer and Macron signaled unwavering support for Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, emphasizing collaboration with both Trump and Zelenskiy in the strategy to resolve the crisis and maintain close contact in the coming days.

