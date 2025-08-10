United Efforts for Ukraine Peace: Leaders Collaborate
British PM Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron vow to seek lasting peace in Ukraine. They plan to collaborate with US President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. Discussions focus on ending Russia's aggression. Both leaders emphasized continued communication on this critical issue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-08-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 01:55 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant diplomatic endeavor, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed their commitment to achieving a 'just and lasting peace' in Ukraine.
The duo's discussions came as the United States under President Donald Trump prepares to engage with Russia's Vladimir Putin to address the ongoing conflict.
Starmer and Macron signaled unwavering support for Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, emphasizing collaboration with both Trump and Zelenskiy in the strategy to resolve the crisis and maintain close contact in the coming days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi's 'friendship' with President Trump proving to be hollow: Congress
No phone call took place between PM Modi and US President Trump between April 22 and June 17: EAM Jaishankar in Lok Sabha.
Ceasefire announcement not made by PM or Defence Minister, but came from Washington (referring to US President Trump): Kharge in RS.
US President Trump also imposes a penalty on top of 25% tariff on all Indian goods as punitive measure for Russian imports.
New normal is that the chief architect of Pahalgam attack has lunch with President Trump: Rahul Gandhi.