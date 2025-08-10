Left Menu

Nishant Kumar: The Emerging Hope in Bihar Politics

Speculations rise as Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, is set to hold a public meeting. Posters announcing 'Nishant Samvad' have sparked debates about his potential political entry, despite his father's stance against dynasty politics. Young leaders welcome the move, while others remain skeptical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-08-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:54 IST
Nishant Kumar, the son of Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is stirring political discussions with a public meeting scheduled for Sunday evening, dubbed 'Nishant Samvad'. The announcement has led to fresh speculation about Nishant's possible foray into politics, a step his father has historically been cautious about.

Posters for the event have been prominently displayed around the JD(U) office. While Nishant, the only child of Nitish Kumar, has openly supported another term for his father, he has remained noncommittal about his own political ambitions. The poster promises Nishant will discuss public welfare initiatives championed by his father.

Despite Bihar's ideological divides, figures like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Union Minister Chirag Paswan have expressed support for Nishant's potential entry. However, longstanding observers remain doubtful, pointing to Nitish Kumar's aversion to 'dynasty politics' as a possible barrier to Nishant's political career.

