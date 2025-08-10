Left Menu

Diplomatic Jostling: Ukraine's Fate at the Putin-Trump Summit

As a crucial summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump looms, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy worries about potential territorial concessions. Europe and NATO back Kyiv, emphasizing the need for Ukraine's sovereignty. Amidst rising tensions, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas insists on including Ukraine in any U.S.-Russia negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:02 IST
In anticipation of a significant summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has marshaled diplomatic support from Europe and NATO. The fear of territorial concessions looms large over Kyiv as the summit could dictate terms for ending the prolonged conflict.

Despite Trump suggesting that Zelenskiy might attend, preparations are underway only for a bilateral meeting with Putin. European leaders have unitedly stressed that any diplomatic resolution must safeguard both Europe's and Ukraine's security interests. Meanwhile, Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, insists that Ukraine and the EU be part of the negotiations.

As speculation of territorial swaps swirl, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has emphasized the need to recognize Ukraine's sovereignty and geopolitical autonomy. The potential summit outcome has sparked apprehension in Europe, which fears a detrimental deal that could sideline Ukrainian interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

