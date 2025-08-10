Diplomatic Jostling: Ukraine's Fate at the Putin-Trump Summit

In anticipation of a significant summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has marshaled diplomatic support from Europe and NATO. The fear of territorial concessions looms large over Kyiv as the summit could dictate terms for ending the prolonged conflict.

Despite Trump suggesting that Zelenskiy might attend, preparations are underway only for a bilateral meeting with Putin. European leaders have unitedly stressed that any diplomatic resolution must safeguard both Europe's and Ukraine's security interests. Meanwhile, Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, insists that Ukraine and the EU be part of the negotiations.

As speculation of territorial swaps swirl, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has emphasized the need to recognize Ukraine's sovereignty and geopolitical autonomy. The potential summit outcome has sparked apprehension in Europe, which fears a detrimental deal that could sideline Ukrainian interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)