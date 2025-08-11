Bihar Government Boosts Security Cover for Key Political Figures

The Bihar government has announced a significant upgrade in security for several high-profile politicians, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav.

According to a notification from the state home department, Choudhary will now be protected under the Advanced Security Liaison protocol, enhancing his existing Z-plus cover. This protocol demands extensive coordination among local agencies, including district administration, police, and health departments, and mandates comprehensive anti-sabotage checks and multi-layered security measures.

Meanwhile, RJD leader and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's security has been elevated to Z-category status following a review of threat levels. Additional politicians such as Independent MP Pappu Yadav, Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh, and Barh MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu will benefit from Y-plus security, with JD(U) MLC Neera Kumar receiving Y-category cover, as outlined in the latest directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)