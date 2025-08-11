Left Menu

Bihar Government Boosts Security Cover for Key Political Figures

The Bihar government has enhanced security measures for Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav, and other politicians. Choudhary receives Advanced Security Liaison protocol, while Yadav moves to Z-category protection. Other officials gain Y-plus and Y-category cover following security reviews.

Updated: 11-08-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:29 IST
The Bihar government has announced a significant upgrade in security for several high-profile politicians, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav.

According to a notification from the state home department, Choudhary will now be protected under the Advanced Security Liaison protocol, enhancing his existing Z-plus cover. This protocol demands extensive coordination among local agencies, including district administration, police, and health departments, and mandates comprehensive anti-sabotage checks and multi-layered security measures.

Meanwhile, RJD leader and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's security has been elevated to Z-category status following a review of threat levels. Additional politicians such as Independent MP Pappu Yadav, Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh, and Barh MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu will benefit from Y-plus security, with JD(U) MLC Neera Kumar receiving Y-category cover, as outlined in the latest directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

