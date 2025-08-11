Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Shakeup: Minister K N Rajanna Asked to Resign

Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna has been asked to resign, as revealed by sources in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office. The news became a discussion point during the Karnataka Assembly session, with BJP legislators seeking clarity. Rajanna, known for his 'August Revolution' comment, continues to attract attention.

  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising development, Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna has been asked to resign, according to reliable sources within Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office.

The revelation was confirmed after Rajanna's meeting with the Chief Minister at the Vidhana Soudha, adding to speculation about the state government's internal dynamics.

The issue sparked debate in the Karnataka Assembly, with BJP legislators pressing ministers H K Patil and Rajanna for transparency. Rajanna, a staunch supporter of Siddaramaiah, has been under the spotlight since hinting at an 'August Revolution', signaling potential governmental changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

